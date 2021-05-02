  1. Politics
Zarif apologizes to Iranians, family of Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Saying that his words do not undermine the greatness of Martyr Soleimani, Iranian top diplomat said, "I hope that the Iranian nation, all the lovers of General Soleimani and his family will forgive me."

Posting a message on his Instagram account on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke about the recent internal development around the leaked audio file that became a tool for some separatist movements.

In the past week, there have been many interpretations of my statements; some have tried to use the situation as a means to disrupt the empathy of the Iranian nation or as a tool for short-term political goals, Zarif said.

He went on to say, “I should emphasize that my words do not undermine a single bit of the greatness of Martyr General Soleimani and his irreplaceable role in restoring the security of Iran, the region, and the world.”

Saying that today, the Islamic Republic of Iran owes its authority to the Iranian nation, the senior diplomat added, “I  hope that the people of Iran and all the lovers of General Soleimani, and especially his dear family, will forgive me.”

