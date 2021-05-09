Iran seeking guaranteed lifting of banking sanctions

"The lifting of sanctions against the central bank, Iranian banks, SWIFT and any transfer of money between them and major foreign banks must be guaranteed," Abdul Nasser Hemmati wrote in a letter in response to Bloomberg's request.

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran said "Officials from this bank [CBI] are directly involved in the negotiations to make sure that the lifting of sanctions will be real."



Hemmati also commented on the verification of the lifting of sanctions, saying "We will do the verification work in our own way."

"I personally hope that the negotiation process will succeed," he said.

Tehran and the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) have held 4 rounds of talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna on how to revive the accord. The US delegation is also in Vienna but it is not directly present in the talks because it is not a JCPOA participant.

Iran has said that it wants the removal of all sanctions and has vowed that it will leave the talks if they take time and if it feels the other parties are killing time.

