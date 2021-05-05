  1. Politics
May 5, 2021, 6:03 PM

Former diplomat to Al Mayadeen:

Iran seeking best relations with neighbors

Iran seeking best relations with neighbors

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) –The Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking a foreign policy that meets all interests of the Iranian nation through establishing the best relations with neighboring countries, said Former Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

Ramin Mehmanparast made the remarks while speaking in an interview with Al Mayadeen channel.

Mehmanparast referred to Iran’s ongoing talks with European countries so as to achieve agreements, saying, but it does not mean that we don’t need to cooperate with Asian and Eastern countries like China, Russia, India, Korea, and Japan.

In addition to lifting sanctions, expanding relations with neighbors is certainly a priority for the Islamic Republic, he explained.

Iran sees Vienna talks as a measure to see whether Americans’ behavior changes or not, he said.

Answering a question over Tehran-Riyadh relations, the Iranian diplomat said, “Iran has always sought the best relations with its neighbors and we also attach special importance to Saudi Arabia.”

“We believe that the powerful countries of the region must be united to ensure the stability, security, and prosperity of the region”, he said, stressing, "If Saudi Arabia really wants to establish good cooperation, we will definitely welcome it.”

