Govt. spox. says Tehran, Riyadh talks on a positive track

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that there is no hurry to conclude the nuclear talks in Vienna, however, Iranian diplomats are not seeking talks of attrition.

Answering a question over the parliaments’ legislation that the IAEA cameras will be turned off if the Vienna talks are not concluded by May 21, he said, “We hope that, before the deadline for the full revival of the deal and the implementation of the commitments, all parties to the JCPOA will conclude the ongoing negotiations.”

Parliamentary law is binding, and 21 May is an important date in Iran’s relations with IAEA.

Answering a question over Tehran-Riyadh issues, the senior official said, “Over the past years, we have supported and welcomed dialogue between our neighbors, including Saudi Arabia.”

He went on to say, "In order to resolve the issues and misunderstandings around the crisis of Yemen and Syria, two rounds of negotiations have been held between the two countries so far.”

Referring to Iran’s foreign policies toward regional countries, he said that positive signs are witnessed in terms of Iran’s diplomatic relation with neighboring countries.

The talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia are being held at the level of special representatives of the government and will continue until a result is reached, he said, adding that these talks are on a positive track.

