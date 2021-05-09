Iran, Azerbaijan mull over coop. in food security

The delegation of Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute and Plant Protection Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran reviewed the cooperation between the two sides in the field of food security on Saturday through videoconference.

During the virtual meeting, the two sides explored avenues for cooperation of the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan in countering the possible attack of desert locusts on the border areas as well as disinfection of Russian wooden products imported through Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Moreover, the two sides also exchanged views on producers of pesticides, biologicals and agrochemicals.

It should be noted that officials concerned of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan discussed the relevant issues related to the food security, veterinary medicine, plant protection and quarantine within the framework of annual cooperation program.

Cooperating between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of issuing electronic plant health certificates and exchanging information in the future on the relevant issues were of the other topics discussed by the two sides.

