2nd-stage clinical trial of ‘Fakhra’ vaccine kicks off

Spokesperson of Ministry of Defense for Healthcare Affairs Reza Allah Vern on Wed. said that the first phase of human test of the vaccine was finished by injection of the vaccine into 135 volunteers in a way that physical condition of all volunteers received ‘Fakhra’ vaccine in the first phase is good and no serious complications have so far been reported.

Medical screenings for volunteers of the vaccine at the second phase have been conducted, he said, adding that this vaccine will be injected into between 40 and 50 volunteers daily.

The second human test phase of the vaccine will be conducted in Tehran but it is planned that the third phase of this vaccine will be implemented in cities across the country, he stressed.

It should be noted that the first phase of the human test of "Fakhra" COVID-19 vaccine was successfully completed on Wednesday, May 5.

With the injection of “Fakhra” Vaccine to the son of top Iranian nuclear scientist Martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the first phase of human test of the vaccine was completed successfully.

