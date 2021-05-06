Rouhani terms Israel as most criminal regime in past decades

Zionists as the enemies of the region and its security, the enemies of the Palestinian nation, the murders who displaced millions of civilians, said Iranian President, referring to the Quds Day on last Friday of the Ramadan.

Quds Day is one of the honors of the Islamic Republic of Iran and one of the testaments of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said in the cabinet session on Wednesday.

US positions in Vienna not acceptable for Iran: spox.

Stating that some US positions in Vienna have not been acceptable for Iran, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that there are many differences between Iran and the United States in Vienna.

In response to a question about what some Iranian media outlets are reporting from an informed source on the Vienna nuclear talks, Khatibzadeh said, "There are many differences between Iran and the United States in Vienna, and some US positions in Vienna have not been acceptable."

1st phase of Fakhra vaccine human trial ends successfully

The first phase of the human test of "Fakhra" COVID-19 vaccine was successfully completed on Wednesday.

With the injection of “Fakhra” Vaccine to the son of top Iranian nuclear scientist Martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the first phase of human test of the vaccine was completed successfully.

Ain al-Assad base targeted by rocket

Iraqi sources reported that the US-run Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq was targeted by a rocket.

Iraqi sources reported a rocket attack on Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on Tuesday evening.

Some Iraqi sources reported that several explosions were heard near Ain al-Assad and that sirens went off at the base.

ISIL terrorists blow up two oil wells in Iraq's Kirkuk

On Wednesday ISIL terrorist elements detonated bombs near two oil wells in Iraq's Kirkuk province.

The attacks took place in Bai Hassan oil field in the al-Dibis area northwest of the namesake provincial capital Kirkuk, some 250 km north of Iraq's capital Baghdad.

