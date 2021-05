The Iranian short film, 'Burned', directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi has managed to enter the 49th Festival of Nations which is one of the most well-known festivals in Austria.

Festival of Nations will be held from September 23 to 28, 2021 in Lensing, Austria.

The synopsis of 'Branded' reads, "Hafiz decides to cross Afghanistan's border to save his wife and young daughter."

