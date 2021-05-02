US not yet reached an agreement with Iran in Vienna: Sullivan

Jake Sullivan US National Security Adviser in a speech on Sunday announced that the United States has not reached an agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna.

“We have not yet reached an agreement with Iran in Vienna and there is a gap that needs to be proceeded to overcome the obstacles,” he reiterated.

He went on to say that diplomats of P4+1 Group will continue to work in upcoming weeks for reciprocal returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Al Jazeera reported.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who visited Vienna on April 13, announced the beginning of 60% enrichment and said that other 1,000 centrifuges with 50% more capacity will be added to the existing machines in Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Facility in addition to replacing the damaged machines.

On the other hand, since entering the White House on January 20, US President Joe Biden has not taken tangible steps practically toward returning to JCPOA and has taken a number of demagogic steps. However, he is obliged to compensate for the mistake of the previous US administration regarding JCPOA.

In recent weeks, representatives of P4+1 countries with the Islamic Republic of Iran at the level of deputy foreign ministers are holding meetings in Vienna to try to take steps to revive this international agreement, especially the lifting of oppressive US sanctions imposed against Iran.

