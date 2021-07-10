'IAEA is perpetrator of American conspiracies'

Noting that the extension of the agreement with the IAEA will not work, Ebrahim Karkhanei said: "The IAEA has always been an operational and political arm to carry out US conspiracies."

Emphasizing that the Americans are not basically seeking to implement the provisions of the JCPOA, he said: "The Americans consider Iran nuclear deal as a bridge to achieve their goals."

The MP added that Americans have always pursued negotiations to achieve their goals via threatening Iran.

"The United States has repeatedly made it clear that its goal in the nuclear negotiations is to halt the nuclear program and the regional power of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he underscored, "This will never happen."

He reiterated that the Westerners seek to weaken Iran's missile power and regional power.

Expressing his view about the probable extension of the Iran-IAEA agreement, he said: "Americans are pursuing their own ultimate goals, and their goal in the renewal of this agreement is to gain more time to secure achieving their goals."

"Therefore, the extension of this agreement will not have any effect on the negotiations," he noted.

