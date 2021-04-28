  1. Economy
Vaezi terms Turkey as Iran's best economic partner in region

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Among the 15 neighboring countries, Iran has the best economic relations with Turkey, said the Iranian President’s Chief of Staff in the 28th edition of the Joint Economic Cooperation meeting.

“We always attach great importance to relations with our neighbor and brother Turkey, especially in the economic sector”, Mahmoud Vaezi stressed, adding “We should not let the problems caused by the Coronavirus and the sanctions affect our relations.”

He described the joint commission as an economic roadmap between Iran and Turkey, saying that it could change developments between the two countries.

Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and Turkey includes various fields, especially banking relations, trade agreements, private sectors’ joint investments, expansion of transport, customs and scientific cooperation, energy sector, and cooperation between chambers of commerce.

The presidents of Iran and Turkey have set a goal to achieve an annual $30 billion trade exchange volume Vaezi said in the meeting, adding, “We must move forward in this path and that is the goal we can achieve.”

"The more we increase gas exports and return our oil exports to the pre-sanctions era, the more it will affect our trade relations with Turkey", he added.

