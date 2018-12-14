Iran-Turkey ties flourishing during last few years: Vaezi

Mahmoud Vaezi and Berat Albayrak expressed willingness for expansion of long-term economic relations between the two countries, saying "bilateral cooperation is strategic in developing relations between Tehran and Ankara."

Vaezai and Al-Bayrak evaluated as positive the relations between Iran and Turkey during the last few years, stressing the need for further development of economic relations and efforts to increase the volume of trade between the two countries.

The two sides agreed on issues to be raised at the fifth round of the Iran-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which is to be held in Turkey, with presidents of the two countries in attendance.

Head of Iranian President's office Mahmoud Vaezi, heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, arrived in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday to talk with senior Turkish officials.

