Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts Iran's western Kermanshah province

According to the seismological center of Tehran University’s Institute of Geophysics, the tremor hit at 1:40 a.m. local time on Friday (2210 GMT Thursday), and rattled an area close to Qasr-e Shirin city.

The tremor was documented to have struck at a shallow depth of eight kilometers. No possible casualties or damage resulting from the quake have so far been reported.

Immediately after the quake, search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area to assess the damages.

Iran experiences frequent seismic activity as it sits where two major tectonic plates meet.

In November 2017, Kermanshah Province was hit by a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake, which killed hundreds of people.

A year later, over 550 people were injured in a strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake that shook the same Iranian province once again.

In 2003, more than 26,000 people lost their lives following a major quake that decimated the ancient city of Bam in eastern Iran. In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in northern Iran killed thousands of people.

