US troops must leave Iraq, Resistance group warns

Kazem al-Fartousi Spokesman for Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) reiterated that there will be no ceasefire and military operations against American forces will not stop in Iraq.

He announced the mediation of various parties to stop military operations against US forces in Iraq, Al-Arabiya reported.

Iraqi resistance groups have strongly opposed any mediation to halt military operations against US troops, he added.

The escalation of military operations against US forces is aimed at the complete expulsion of US troops from all Iraqi land and territory, he said, adding that if US troops do not withdraw from Iraq and despite pressure on the Resistance groups, there will be no ceasefire and military operations will not be stopped.

On the other hand, Muhammad al-Badawi a member of Al-Sadiqun (The Honest Ones) Faction in Iraqi Parliament said that the government must implement the bylaw approved in Iraqi Parliament with regards to the expulsion of US occupying forces from Iraq.

It should be noted that Iraqi parliament has already approved the plan to withdraw all foreign forces, led by the American occupying forces, from Iraq.

