Recent, scheduled moves to bring Zionists to their sense

The malicious moves taken in the last few days and future moves that certainly endanger the interests of the Zionist regime will suberize them.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commemoration ceremony of former IRGC Deputy Commander Martyr Brigadier General Hejazi on Sunday, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that Zionists think that they can target Syrian land and territory continually and make mischief in various parts of this country but they should know that they would get harsh response for their malicious behavior.

“We do not announce anything on the perpetrator of the events in the Syrian land and territory and do not know who is responsible for the heinous move but it should be kept in mind that the Resistance front will respond to the Zionists’ atrocities harshly,” Major general Bagheri emphasized.

Turning to Iran’s response in case of continuation of mischiefs and evils of the Zionist regime, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said that it is unclear what Iran’s response will be but the Zionist regime will receive a harsh response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He reiterated that recent moves taken by the Zionist regime will cost them dearly.

