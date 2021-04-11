Hashd al-Shaabi launches anti-terrorism operations in Samarra

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit’s forces targeted terrorist group's positions in "Samarra" in Saladin province in order to pursue the remnants of ISIL Takfiri elements.

The series of counter-terrorism operations of Popular Mobilization Unit’s forces continue in different parts of Iraq. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched a new operation against remnants of ISIL Takfiris, Al-Youm reported.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces recently discovered large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL Takfiri terrorists during a large-scale operation in Kirkuk province.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into areas in Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Popular Mobilization Unit’s resistance forces prevented them from achieving their goal, the report added.

