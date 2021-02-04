Croatian pres. felicitates Rouhani on Revolution anniversary

In his congratulatory message on Thursday, the Croatian president has called for the expansion of Iran-Croatia ties.

Mr. MilanovićI has wished Rouhani and the Iranians success and progress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also described life under the pandemic as unusual, adding that the pandemic has had a major impact on human life and the economies around the world.

The Croatian president also strongly believed that the spread of the virus could be contained through joint efforts in order to restore the lives of citizens to a normal life as soon as possible.

He further expressed hope and confidence that even at this challenging time during the pandemic, the two nations will contribute to the successful development of the comprehensive relations between Croatia and Iran and will achieve deeper cooperation, especially in the economic field.

