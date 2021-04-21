Iran drone capability undermines US military superiority

Frank Kenneth McKenzie, head of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) - which Tehran recognizes as a terrorist organization - acknowledged the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This is not the first time McKenzie expresses concern about Iran's defense capabilities.

“Iran poses a daily threat to the US and its allies in the Middle East as America’s military superiority in the region wanes”, he claimed.

Answering a question about Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, McKenzie claimed US troops are fully prepared to defend themselves against Taliban attacks, while also warning that targeting terrorists in Afghanistan would be more difficult after the withdrawal.

RHM/PR