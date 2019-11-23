US Commander says deploying additional troops to Persian Gulf cannot deter Iran

New York Times has quoted the commander of American forces in the Middle East Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie as saying in an interview that the deployment of 14,000 additional American troops to the Persian Gulf region since the spring has probably not dissuaded Iran, in his words, from planning a major attack against the US targets.

McKenzie, who is the head of the military’s Central Command, claimed that the additional troops, fighter jets and air defenses that the Pentagon has dispatched might have deterred Iran from attacking American targets- like Iran’s downing of an unmanned surveillance drone in June. But, according to the US senior commander, strikes against Persian Gulf nations were another matter, in an apparent reference to the Yemeni forces' attacks on Aramco oil facilities.

“My judgment is that it is very possible they will attack again,” General McKenzie further claimed.

This is while Iran has strongly denied any involvement in the attacks on Aramco and stresses that the attacks were carried out by Yemeni forces in response to the Saudi-led coalition's aggression on their country as they have claimed responsibility for those attacks themselves.

Furthermore, Iran has also expressed readiness to sign a non-aggression pact with the Persian Gulf littoral Arab states. In addition, President Hassan Rouhani has sent separate letters to the heads of Arab states calling on them to join 'Hormuz Peace Endeavor' with the aim of reaching collective security in the region without foreign powers' interference.

KI