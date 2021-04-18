Iranian, Serbian FMs hold high-profile talks

Serbian Foreign Minister, Nikola Selaković, who has traveled to the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold talks with high-ranking Iranian authorities, met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sat.

Iran, Serbia FMs ink coop. document to broaden bilateral ties

Foreign ministries of Iran and Serbia signed cooperation document in Tehran on Saturday for the development and enhancement of bilateral relationship.

New agreement being formed in Vienna: Araghchi

Iranian deputy FM said on Sat. that it seems a new agreement is being formed in JCPOA talks in Vienna and that the time is now ripe to jot down the text of the agreement.

Tehran, Kabul stress need to ink doc. on strategic coop.

Foreign Minister Zarif and his Afghan counterpart stressed the need for the finalization of a comprehensive document on strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Intelligence forces identify Natanz incident perpetrator

Iranian intelligence forces identified the perpetrator of the incident that took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

Iran COVID-19 update: 21,312 cases, 319 deaths

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran during the last 24 hours has reached 21,312 as some 319 more Iranians have died from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Leader tasks Army to boost its readiness

On the occasion of Iran’s National Army Day, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei tasked the Army to boost its readiness as much as needed.

Iran protests dual approach of West to WMD

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations protested the dual approach of the Western member states of the Security Council to weapons of mass destruction.

Spox: PGCC, Arab League seek to disrupt Vienna talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh slammed the recent meddlesome statements of the Arab League and Persian Gulf Cooperation Council as 'irresponsible'.

MAH