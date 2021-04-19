  1. Politics
Four police injured in anti-racism protests in Sacramento, US

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Four police officers were injured in Sacramento, California, during anti-racism protests in various US cities.

Several police officers were hospitalized after being sprayed with a "liquid irritant," according to the police department in Sacramento, Calif., as protesters rallied in the city against police brutality in response to the fatal shootings of Adam Toledo in Chicago and Daunte Wright in Minnesota, The Hill reported.

The department said on Twitter that the unknown substance resulted in injuries to four officers. No arrests were made on Saturday evening as the protests unfolded.

Sacramento police said in a statement, "Four police officers were injured in the protests in the city and the police investigation into the incident has begun."

The Sacramento Police Department said protesters had initially started throwing stones at police.

Widespread protests have broken out in various US cities following the deadly shooting last Sunday at the Brooklyn Center against Dante Wright, a 20-year-old black man.

The murder of a 13-year-old boy named Adam Toledo in Chicago later led to further protests.

