US police on full alert at threshold of far-right group rally

In his speech in Florida, former US President Donald Trump accused Republicans of failing to support him for abolishing Biden's victory in the presidential election and described Senate Sen. Mitch McConnell as an "insensitive loser".

Regarding the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the United States, Trump praised his work in the field of containing coronavirus in the US, claiming that someone has suggested that the corona vaccine should be called "Trumpesen", a combination of the ‘Trump’ name and the ‘vaccine’.

Taking a racism stance against immigrants and asylum seekers, Trump said, “They are coming from the Middle East. They do not send their best people here. You are witnessing the arrival of murderers, aggressors and drug traffickers.”

