Iran expresses concern over recent incidents in Iraq

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the security, stability and territorial integrity of Iraq, and strongly rejects any move that threatens these inviolable principles," Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Friday.

"Iraq is moving towards domestic development and playing an active and constructive role in the region but certain individuals seek to prevent the realisation of such goals in Iraq by carrying out acts of terrorism, fuelling insecurity, and creating crisis," he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tehran believes Baghdad can overcome all these difficulties considering its capacities.

“We regard Iraq’s security and stability as an inseparable part of the security and stability of Iran and the region, and will spare no effort to support the friendly and brotherly country of Iraq," he noted.

ZZ/MFA