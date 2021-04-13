  1. Politics
Apr 13, 2021, 7:40 PM

Iran, Russia confer on cultural, diplomacy coop.

Iran, Russia confer on cultural, diplomacy coop.

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh met and held talks with his Russian counterpart, Maria Zakharova, on the expansion of cultural, media and diplomacy cooperation.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who is in Tehran along with the Russian Foreign Minister, met with Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday.

Referring to the counter-intelligence campaigns launched by the mainstream Western and American media against independent countries, the two sides considered the US monopoly on the Internet and media as one of the institutional factors in this situation and stressed the cooperation of the two countries exposed to this media and propaganda attack.

The expansion of cultural and media cooperation between the two sides was also discussed in the meeting.

Referring to the agreement signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the establishment and framework of the Iranian and Russian cultural centers in Tehran, Khatibzadeh considered it a good basis for promoting cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also stressed the importance of exchanging media delegations, regular communications and facilitating media dialogue between the two countries, and reached an initial agreement in this regard.

ZZ/IRN84294446

News Code 172058
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172058/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News