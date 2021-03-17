  1. Politics
Mar 17, 2021, 8:57 AM

Sullivan talks with European troika counterparts about Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation on Tuesday with his German, French and British counterparts on a number of issues, including Iran.

Sullivan spoke by phone together with Ambassador Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President;  Jan Hecker, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor; and Stephen Lovegrove, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. 

During the phone talks, Sullivan reaffirmed the enduring importance of the Transatlantic Alliance in addressing global security challenges, as well as the Biden Administration’s commitment to working closely with his European Allies.

Sullivan previewed the March 18 meeting that he and Secretary of State Tony Blinken will hold with Chinese officials.

The four national security advisors also discussed shared priorities with respect to Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Ukraine, and Russia.

