Indefatigable efforts continue to maintain JCPOA: Austrian FM

The Foreign Ministry of Austria has confirmed that "tireless and indefatigable efforts" are underway to maintain Iran nuclear deal, within the framework of ongoing talks in the capital Vienna.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov also said that participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) meeting have expressed their decision following the negotiations on Saturday on Iran nuclear deal.

"The meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA is over. The participants took note with satisfaction of the progress made so far and expressed determination to continue negotiations with a view to complete the process successfully as soon as possible," he tweeted.

In a later tweet, he added, "The Joint Commission instructed expert-level working groups on US #sanctions lifting and nuclear issues to continue their activities on Saturday afternoon, Sunday and next week in order not to waste time and to make further progress in the negotiations on #JCPOA restoration."

Meanwhile, the Chinese representative in the nuclear talks in Vienna said that all parties have agreed to work more comprehensively and fundamentally in the coming days on the lifting of sanctions and other related issues.

While the process of consultations in Vienna on the conditions for return of the United States to JCPOA continues, an informed source announced the need to lift all sanctions against Iran at once.

