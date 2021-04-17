JCPOA talks have progressed in Vienna: Mora

In a tweet on Sat. at the end of ongoing JCPOA talks held in the Austrian capital Vienna, Enrique Mora wrote, “After intensive talks, we have taken stock in the Joint Commission. Progress has been made in a far from easy task. We need now more detailed work."

“Key that everyone is committed to the same objectives: US rejoining the #JCPOA and its full implementation.,” the Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Mora added.

Earlier, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, also tweeted that the meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA in Vienna was over. The participants expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and expressed their determination to continue negotiations with the aim of successfully completing this process as soon as possible.

The Joint Commission of JCPOA instructed specialized working groups at the expert level in the field of lifting US sanctions and nuclear issues to continue their work on Saturday, Sunday and next week, so as not to waste time in negotiations, Ulyanov added.

Attendees reviewed the talks over the past few days and received reports from expert groups on sanctions and nuclear issues.

At the meeting, it was decided that bilateral and multilateral talks, as well as technical consultations, would continue in the coming days and that the joint commission would be held again if necessary.

The previous round of the meeting was held on Thursday.

