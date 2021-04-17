US senator says Washington should take first JCPOA step

In a tweet on Sat., Chris Murphy wrote that the first return of the United States to JCPOA is a strategic decision because if Tehran does not take reciprocal action, then, P5+1 can be united against Iran.

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy called on US President Biden’s administration to allow Washington to take the first step for returning to a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Since the United States first withdrew from Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, we must first return to it (JCPOA) morally," he wrote in a Twitter message.

“This is also strategic, because if Iran does not retaliate, then we will be in a better position to unite the P5 + 1 to advance sanctions."

An hour ago, Deputy Secretary General of European External Action Service Enrique Mora tweeted about the intensive talks held at Vienna meeting between Iran and P4 + 1.

“After intensive talks, we have taken stock in the Joint Commission. Progress has been made in a far from easy task. We need now more detailed work,” he wrote.

“Key that everyone is committed to the same objectives: US rejoining the #JCPOA and its full implementation.,” the Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Mora added.

After Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA, held in Vienna on Sat., Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said, “Today, three days after the work of Joint Commission, we once again convened a meeting of Joint Commission to review the progress of discussions that have taken place so far, both in the field of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues and reviewed the work report of working groups. Good discussions were exchanged in the meeting."

