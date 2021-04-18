Vienna talks pursuing clear picture of sanctions lifting

Referring to the ongoing talks in Vienna between Iran and the P4+1, Kazem Gharibabadi on Sunday said, "What is being pursued and discussed in Vienna is to create a clear picture of the lifting of sanctions."

"Identifying and listing sanctions lifting measures is necessary for this transparency, as well as assessing the seriousness of the US in its claim to return and full adherence to the JCPOA and its compliance with the declared policy of the country," he added.

"The basis for negotiating team is also based on the principles set by the Leader as the Establishment's policy in this regard," the Iranian diplomat underlined.

"The Vienna negotiating delegation regularly reports the results of the talks to senior officials of Iran for review and decision-making," Gharibabadi added.

According to the latest reports, consultations between the negotiating delegations of Iran and the P4+1 in Vienna continue today in various formats and levels. Expert working groups will also continue to discuss the two areas of sanctions and nuclear issues.

Yesterday, in addition to the meeting of the Joint Commission, bilateral and multilateral meetings were held between Iran's negotiating delegation and the P4+1 members.

At the Saturday meeting, it was decided that bilateral and multilateral talks, as well as technical consultations, would continue in the coming days and that the joint commission would be held again if necessary.

The previous round of the meeting was held on Thursday.

