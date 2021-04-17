2 Karabakh children wish to play football with famous players

Ugur Gurbanli and Raul Huseynli invited their favourite football players Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior to come to the revived 'Imaret' Stadium in Aghdam and play football with them.

Ugur Gurbanli, Captain of Karabakh Football Club U-11

Ugur Gurbanli, Captain of Karabakh Football Club U-11 said that Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are his favourite football players and invited them to Aghdam to play football with him.

Raul Huseynli, player of Karabakh Football U-10

Raul Huseynli, a player of Karabakh Football U-10 also named Neymar Júnior and Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourite football players in the world and invited them to Fuzuli for playing football with him.

According to the report, the 'Imaret' Stadium which was destroyed during the occupation in Aghdam will be revived soon and ready for football matches.

ZZ/