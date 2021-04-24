Zionists seeks de-escalation with Gaza resistance forces

The Israeli KAN 11 television announced on Saturday morning the beginning of international efforts to prevent the escalation of tensions in the blockaded Gaza Strip. The TV did not point to any specific country to mediate to reduce the tensions.

Sources, meanwhile, believe that Egypt, which is in charge of the Palestinian file, is acting as usual to establish a ceasefire, but it has not yet said anything or has not reacted to the new escalation of tensions.

Moreover, KAN 11 reported that the Israeli army is trying to reduce tensions and is trying to avoid an all-out war with the Joint Operation Room of the Resistance forces.

Israeli media also reported that security agencies have realized that the level of conflict must be reduced to prevent escalation of tensions in Gaza.

In a statement issued yesterday in response to the Zionist occupiers' aggression against the Palestinians, the Joint Operation Room of Palestinian Resistance Groups stressed that Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque are a redline and that the Resistance forces will have the final say on the issue. And the commanders of the Joint Resistance Room are constantly holding meetings to support the uprising and intifada of the heroes of Al-Quds and to counter the aggression of the occupiers.

MNA/tasnim2490548