MP warns over acts of espionage against Iran nuclear industry

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Ali Akbar Karimi called on AEOI and other related apparatus to take more serious measures to counter any conspiracies, plots against Iran's nuclear industry.

As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has underlined many times, Iranian officials must be more careful about acts of espionage against the countries, especially the sensitive nuclear sites, he also warned.

Referring to nuclear negotiations, Karimi stressed that Iranian officials should not rejoice in the smiles and empty promises of Western diplomats who have no goal but complete destruction of the Iranian nuclear industry.

Clarifying Iran’s clear policy toward nuclear negotiations, Karimi said that all US sanctions must be lifted and verified, then the Islamic Republic will return to its commitments.

RHM/5187249