Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 14

Arman-e Melli:
Rouhani thanks Russia for its JCPOA support
Asia:
New sanctions, this time imposed by Europe
Iran suspends comprehensive talks with EU
Ebtekar:
What was main message behind nuclear terrorism in Natanz?
America should adhere to its commitments, lift sanctions: Zarif
Etemad:
Iran starts %60 enrichment in response to Natanz attack
Iran:
Rouhani: Tehran will not accept any commitment beyond 2015 deal
Araghchi announces start of %60 enrichment
Javan:
Iran starts %60 enrichment in Natanz
Israeli ship targeted by missile off UAE coast
Jomhuri Eslami:
Iran, Russia underline maintaining JCPOA, lifting sanctions
Kayhan:
Rouhani: Allowing Israel foothold in region ‘dangerous’
An Israeli ship targeted near UAE
