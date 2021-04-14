  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2021, 9:10 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 14

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 14

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, April 14.

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani thanks Russia for its JCPOA support

Asia:

New sanctions, this time imposed by Europe

Iran suspends comprehensive talks with EU

Ebtekar:

What was main message behind nuclear terrorism in Natanz?

America should adhere to its commitments, lift sanctions: Zarif

Etemad:

Iran starts %60 enrichment in response to Natanz attack

Iran:

Rouhani: Tehran will not accept any commitment beyond 2015 deal

Araghchi announces start of %60 enrichment

Javan:

Iran starts %60 enrichment in Natanz

Israeli ship targeted by missile off UAE coast

Jomhuri Eslami:

Iran, Russia underline maintaining JCPOA, lifting sanctions

Kayhan:

Rouhani: Allowing Israel foothold in region ‘dangerous’

An Israeli ship targeted near UAE

MAH/

News Code 172076
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172076/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News