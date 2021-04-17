Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 17

Ettela’at

EU’s new sanctions meant to undermine JCPOA talks: Araghchi

Leader reiterates Iran’s final say on JCPOA

Iran

Safeguarding mental peace and security, a need to gain success in fight against COVID-19

Iran will not hesitate to revive JCPOA: FM Zarif

Javan

Iranian diplomats only negotiate over ‘national interests’

Iran producing 9 grams of 60% enriched uranium in an hour

60% uranium enrichment obtained by Iranian scientists

Jomhouri Eslami

Victims of coronavirus in the world exceed 3 million people

Pres. Rouhani inaugurates four national petrochemical projects

Continuation of JCPOA talks between Iran and P4+1

Kayhan

US positions targeted by drone in Iraq

Yemen's Ansarullah targeted Aramco and sensitive centers in Saudi Arabia

