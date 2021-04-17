Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 17

Ettela’at
EU’s new sanctions meant to undermine JCPOA talks: Araghchi
Leader reiterates Iran’s final say on JCPOA
Iran
Safeguarding mental peace and security, a need to gain success in fight against COVID-19
Iran will not hesitate to revive JCPOA: FM Zarif
Javan
Iranian diplomats only negotiate over ‘national interests’
Iran producing 9 grams of 60% enriched uranium in an hour
60% uranium enrichment obtained by Iranian scientists
Jomhouri Eslami
Victims of coronavirus in the world exceed 3 million people
Pres. Rouhani inaugurates four national petrochemical projects
Continuation of JCPOA talks between Iran and P4+1
Kayhan
US positions targeted by drone in Iraq
Yemen's Ansarullah targeted Aramco and sensitive centers in Saudi Arabia
