Rouhani warns of ‘dangerous’ Zionists’ foothold in region

Referring to the interest of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the development of regional cooperation, President Rouhani in his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday welcomed the development of this cooperation with the aim of helping to establish peace and stability in the region as a strategic step against US unilateralism and interference in regional affairs.

He further stressed the need to maintain security, peace and stability in the region, saying that that the security of the region should be maintained by the countries of the region.

Iranian President went on to stress the need to develop defense and military cooperation between Iran and Russia with regard to the end of arms sanctions on Iran last October.

Appreciating Moscow's position and support for the nuclear talks, Rouhani stressed the need to continue efforts to maintain and revive the JCPOA as a multilateral international agreement that has served as a model for resolving problems through negotiation and diplomacy. "Today, the United States and the world have come to the conclusion that maximum pressure has failed, and that the only way for the United States to return to the JCPOA is to lift sanctions."

"The two countries' move in this regard reflects a common view on international issues, including the JCPOA and also, in order to be able to revive and activate the JCPOA, the cooperation between the two countries will definitely be very effective," the President highlighted.

"In fact, we want the atmosphere and relations to return to the commitments and agreements of 2015, and all the parties to the JCPOA to implement their promises and commitments," Rouhani added.

Referring to regional problems and crises, including the crisis in Yemen and Syria, he stressed the need for continued cooperation and exchange of views between Iran and Russia as two influential countries in the region to resolve regional crises and problems.

Iranian President pointed to the good cooperation between the two countries in the political and regional spheres, saying that Tehran and Moscow should strengthen economic relations and accelerate the implementation of joint economic agreements and projects in the fields of oil, energy and transportation.

He also stressed the need to cooperate in the field of nuclear power in Bushehr and fuel for power plants and isotopes using the capacity of private companies.

Referring to Russia's successes in the field of coronavirus vaccines, Rouhani called on Russia to accelerate the shipment of vaccines made by this country to Iran.

The President also stressed the need to speed up the launch of a joint vaccine production line in Iran.

Stating that the two countries are determined to develop and deepen relations and have a strong will in this regard, Lavrov, for his part, said, "There are no restrictions on the development of Moscow-Tehran cooperation, including technical and defense cooperation."

"Iran and Russia have common and close goals in regional and international cooperation," he added.

Russian foreign minister pointed to the recent nuclear talks in Vienna and the US desire to return to the JCPOA, saying, "The only solution to the problem, according to Moscow, is the unconditional and complete return of the United States to the JCPOA with the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the fulfillment of its commitments."

"In our opinion, it is completely useless to ask Iran to accept new conditions within the framework of the JCPOA or to act beyond its obligations in the framework of the deal," Lavrov noted.

Any additional document on various issues such as regional or military development can be considered separately outside the framework of the JCPOA and in order to ensure the security of the region and the Persian Gulf with the presence of countries in the region, he said.

Sergey Lavrov also stressed the development and deepening of relations between Tehran and Moscow, noting that Russia is serious about implementing and operationalizing agreements aimed at developing relations and that joint projects of the two countries will be pursued with speed and seriousness.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Lavrov arrived in Tehran on Monday evening upon the official invitation of Zarif and as part of political consultations between the foreign ministers of Iran.

