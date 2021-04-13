President Rouhani, FM Lavrov hold talks in Tehran

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Lavrov who arrived in Tehran on Monday evening upon the official invitation of Zarif, met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday noon.

Earlier, Lavrov met his Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the JCPOA and other matters.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, the new round of talks between the top Iranian and Russian diplomats includes various aspects of bilateral relations, regional issues, especially the latest developments in the Caucasus, Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan, cooperation between the two countries at regional and international levels, as well as important issues such as JCPOA, countering US unilateral moves and illegal sanctions.

