Iran calls on IAEA to take a clear stance on Natanz incident

Addressing IAEA Director-General in a letter, Iran has called on IAEA to take a clear stance toward Natanz act of sabotage and to condemn this terrorist act, Iran's Ambassador to IAEA said.

The responsibility for Natanz act of sabotage lies with the Zionist regime and its allies, Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi asserted, while speaking about Iran’s reaction to the recent sabotage of enemies in the Natanz facility in an IRIB TV program.

Proper retaliation awaits Zionists for Natanz incident

Iran will retaliate properly to the Israelis’ bold act of terrorism regarding the incident in a nuclear facility in Natanz, the government spokesman said.

Addressing his weekly presser on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei said Iran reserves the right to give the proper response to the Zionist regime’s act of sabotage in the Natanz nuclear facility in right time and right place.

Rouhani warns of ‘dangerous’ Zionists’ foothold in region

Stating that regional security must be provided by the countries of the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned of ‘dangerous’ Zionists’ foothold in the Persian Gulf region.

Referring to the interest of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the development of regional cooperation, President Rouhani in his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday welcomed the development of this cooperation with the aim of helping to establish peace and stability in the region as a strategic step against US unilateralism and interference in regional affairs.

Araghchi arrives in Vienna to resume talks with P4+1, EU

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Araghchi arrived in Vienna to participate in a new round of talks with the P4+1 and the EU representative within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

Iran to suspend comprehensive talks with EU due to sanctions

Iranian Deputy FM said Iran suspends its comprehensive dialogue with the EU and cooperation in the areas of terrorism, narcotics, and refugees, in a reaction to the EU's recent blacklisting of Iranian entities and individuals.

Iran summons Portuguese envoy over EU human rights sanctions

Following European Union’s rude action regarding human rights sanctions against a number of Iranian individuals and entities, Portuguese Ambassador to Iran Carlos Costanhaus was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador of Portugal to the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister and the Director-General of Foreign Ministry for Western Europe Affairs.

Rouhani congrats Muslim leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

President Hassan Rouhani in separate messages congratulated leaders of the Islamic states on the arrival of holy month of Ramadan.

Militarism in region not to solve problems: Pres. Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that militarism in the region will not solve problems.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday, Rouhani reiterated that militarism in the region will not resolve problems facing ahead.

