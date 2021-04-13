Araghchi arrives in Vienna to resume talks with P4+1, EU

The Iranian delegation headed by Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and attended by representatives of the Ministry of Oil and the Central Bank arrived in the Austrian capital on Tuesday afternoon to resume talks with P4+1 and the EU representative.

It is scheduled the bilateral and multilateral meetings and consultations with the remaining participants of the JCPOA to begin today and continue in the coming days.

Negotiations between Iran and the P4+1, with the presence of the EU representative, are scheduled to resume tomorrow in Vienna.

The 18th Joint Commission of JCPOA kicked off on April 2, in which the representatives of the countries decided to continue the talks in person in Vienna.

In the first round of the JCPOA Joint Commission, the two sides agreed to establish two expert working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues consisting of all members of the Joint Commission, including Iranian experts plus experts from the P4+1 countries.

