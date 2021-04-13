  1. Politics
Iran, Russia FMs start diplomatic talks in Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, are holding a new round of diplomatic talks in Tehran.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Lavrov arrived in Tehran on Monday evening upon the official invitation of Zarif and as part of political consultations between the foreign ministers of Iran.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, the new round of talks between the top Iranian and Russian diplomats includes various aspects of bilateral relations, regional issues, especially the latest developments in the Caucasus, Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan, cooperation between the two countries at regional and international levels, as well as important issues such as JCPOA, countering US unilateral moves and illegal sanctions.

