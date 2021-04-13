JCPOA Joint Commission between Iran, P4+1 to be held on Thu.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi broke the news on Tuesday and announced that according to the previous schedule, the Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA between Iran and P4+1 group was scheduled to take place on Wednesday April 14 but due to the infection of one of the members of EU political delegation with the coronavirus disease and the need to observe health protocols and guidelines, the meeting will be held on Thursday.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team arrived in Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday to resume JCPOA talks with the P4 + 1 group.

In this round of talks, representatives from other relevant organizations including Ministry of Oil and Central Bank of Iran (CBI) are present in combination of Iran's delegation.

