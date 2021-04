Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 10

Aftab-e Yazd:

Iran frees South Korean oil tanker

‘Return of LG, Samsung to Iran prohibited’

Ebtekar:

The long path of negotiations

South Korean ship released days earlier that PM visit to Tehran

All Trump-imposed sanctions are against JCPOA, should be lifted: Zarif

Salehi says has no plan for presidential candidacy

Iran under a 10-day lockdown

Ettela’at:

Report reveals UAE’s coop. with Zionist regime against Hezbollah

Rouhani in D-8 meeting: Iran to establish first free trade zone with Eurasian countries

Unveiling advanced centrifuges in Natanz

Iran:

Rouhani underlines need for facilitating trade among D-8 members

Jomhuri Eslami:

Iran implements nationwide restrictions to control outbreak

Yemen conducts drone attack against Saudi military airport

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

All sides assess JCPOA talks positive; Agreement for third meeting aimed at reviving JCPOA

Kayhan:

Editorial: Iran’s stance is clear, firm / What are you doing in Vienna?

America says pressure, sanctions against Iran will continue

