Iran-China Parl. Friendship Group members to convene April 4

Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani broke the news in an interview with FNA on Sat. and reiterated that members of Iran and China Parliamentary Friendship Group will hold a meeting at the venue of Parliament’s Presiding Board on April 04 in the presence of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Special Envoy of the Foreign Ministry for China’s Affairs.

It is scheduled that details of Strategic Cooperation Document inked between Iran and China would be discussed in the session, member of Presiding Board of the Parliament added.

MA/FNA14000114000726