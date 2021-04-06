Four killed in an explosion near Turkish base in N Syria

The Syrian Watchdog for Human Rights reported that a number of Turkish soldiers were killed and wounded in northern Syria.

The center, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition and based in London, reported on Tuesday night that four people were killed and seven others were injured when two landmines exploded near Turkish forces.

According to the report, the incident took place in the area between the villages of Qashqa and Al-Rihaniya (Rihanli), northwest of Tal Tamar, near the Turkish military base in Syrian province of Al-Hasakah.

Syrian Watchdog for Human Rights says the number of injured is likely to increase. Reports indicate that a group of soldiers arrived at the scene after the first mine exploded and a second mine exploded.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has not yet confirmed the incident and the deaths or injuries of its troops.

MA/FNA14000117000977