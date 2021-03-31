40 ISIL terrorists transported to US base in NE Syria

The US occupation forces have transported 40 terrorists of Daesh terrorist organization by helicopters from al-Houl prison, east of Hasaka city, to its illegitimate base in the al-Shadadi city in the southern countryside of the city, SANA reported.

Local sources told SANA that “three military helicopters of the US occupation forces, accompanied by three attack helicopters, landed on Tuesday evening in al-Shadadi base and they were carrying about 40 Daesh terrorists who were transferred from al-Houl prison, which is run by QSD militia in cooperation with the occupation forces.’’

According to the sources, two Iraqi terrorists were among those who were transported, Ziyad Idris is known as “Abu Saif al-Iraqi”, born in 1980, and he was responsible for the so-called “Hisbah” in Mosul, and after that, he worked in Deir Ezzor, and terrorist Najdat Masoud Rida, born in 1979, Known as Abu Bakr al-Furati, and he was responsible for storming operations in Deir Ezzor.

RHM/SANA