Iranain architect elected as LOOP Design Awards jury member

Keivani is an award-winning International architect, researcher, and university lecturer.

In 2009, along with his brother, he founded the architectural studio of “Keivani Architects”.

The projects done by this studio are in different architectural spheres, including residential and commercial buildings, as well as the restoration of ancient monuments. Keivani Architects has already designed and implemented many architectural and interior design projects in the Middle East and Europe.

In addition, their projects also were exhibited in architecture and design exhibitions such as the Design Museum of Como in Italy 2020, and modern & contemporary architecture of Iran in Tokyo contemporary museum May 2018, and GAP 2017 Melbourne University School of design and etc.

Nima Keivani has won several prestigious international architectural awards and has invited to be a jury participant in international architecture awards, keynote speeches, panel discussions, lectures as well as lectureships in architecture academies and societies. His articles and architecture works have been published in many world-leading and famous journals and publications.

