Apr 3, 2021, 11:00 AM

Argentine president tests positive for COVID-19

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced early Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The antigen test I had today after having a fever of 37.3 and mild headache resulted positive," Fernandez said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reported.

He said he has gone under quarantine even before the result was known and added that people he came into contact within the last 48 hours were notified.

Fernandez said his condition was good even though he received the news on his birthday.

The 62-year-old president received his first dose of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 21.

