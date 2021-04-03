Russian Foreign Minister to visit Tehran on April 13

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that on April 13 the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to Khatibzadeh, the visit will be made as part of political consultations between the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia and upon Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's invitation.

Source rejects report of US’ $15B offer to Iran

Tehran has dismissed the reports that claimed the US has proposed to unfreeze $15 billion of Iranian assets.

Speaking to Nour News, an informed source rejected the report, noting that America has not offered such a proposal.

Some media outlets claimed that Washington has asked Iran to stop %20 uranium enrichment and receive $15 billion of its frozen assets in European banks in return.

Iran enriching uranium with fourth cascade of advanced IR-2M

Iran has begun enriching uranium with the fourth cascade of advanced IR-2m machines at its Natanz plant, a new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says.

Iran has already increased the number of its IR-2m machines, which are far more efficient than the IR-1, at the Natanz plant.

The UN nuclear agency reported on March 8 that Tehran had begun enriching uranium with the third cascade of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at its Natanz nuclear facility.

11,660 infected, 117 killed in Iran by COVID-19 in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 11,660 COVID-19 new infections and 117 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,908,974 with the death toll standing at 62,876.

According to Lari, 4,005 patients are in critical condition while over 1,633,949 patients have recovered.

Lifting of US sanctions first step in reviving JCPOA

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister says the lifting of US sanctions is the first step in reviving the JCPOA, stressing that Iran will stop its compensatory measures as soon as the sanctions are lifted and verified.

Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, and Iran met virtually on Friday to discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The Joint Commission chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

Vienna meeting aims to ‘rapidly’ finalize JCPOA measures

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the next week’s session of the JCPOA Commission seeks to finalize measures required to revive the deal.

“At virtual JCPOA JC meeting, Iran & EU/E3+2 agreed to resume in-person talks in Vienna next Tues,” Zarif tweeted referring to today’s JCPOA Joint Commission that was held online.

“Aim: Rapidly finalize sanction-lifting & nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures,” added the minister.

