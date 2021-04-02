5th shipment of Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Iran

The 5th consignment of the Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine has just arrived at Imam Khomeini Airport.

IRGC: Islamic Republic an “effective model” of governance

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps has marked the 42nd anniversary of establishment of the Islamic Republic by a statement.

11,750 infected, 94 killed in Iran by COVID-19 in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 11,750 COVID-19 new infections and 94 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

HR Chief vows to prosecute US crimes in West Asia

The Secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Headquarters reacted to US crimes in the West Asian region, stressing the need to prosecute US crimes.

US missing a ‘golden opportunity’: Rouhani

Iran President Hassan Rouhani says the new US administration has so far failed to use the opportunity over reviving the JCPOA.

“The Leader of the Islamic Revolution explicitly said that if the US lifts sanctions, Iran will return to its commitments and this was a win-win deal for all the world and the region, but Americans did not acknowledge this and did not use this golden opportunity,” Rouhani said.

Washington repeats claims on Iran sanctions

US State Department spokesman Ned Price claimed that current US sanctions against Iran are in place and Washington will consider any attempt by Iran to evade sanctions.

FM Zarif provides more details of Sino-Iranian doc.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Instagram to clarify the recent document signed between Iran and China.

MAH