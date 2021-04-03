Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 3

Shahrvand

Collective effort to return to JCPOA

Shargh

We do not trust US words regarding JCPOA commitments: Leader

Different reactions to Iran-China 25-year roadmap

Jomhoori Eslami

Zarfi says deal with China won’t be implemented without joining FATF bills

Possibility of US return to JCPOA to increase through lifting of sanctions

Javan

Eastern unity against Western sanctions

Jam-e Jam

Western operation against Eastern agreement

Iran

New Iranian year begins with deal with far east

Kayhan

Leader says Iran could turn into a major economy through strong management

Iran to hold no talks with US: Araghchi

MR