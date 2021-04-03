Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 3

Shahrvand
Collective effort to return to JCPOA
Shargh
We do not trust US words regarding JCPOA commitments: Leader
Different reactions to Iran-China 25-year roadmap
Jomhoori Eslami
Zarfi says deal with China won’t be implemented without joining FATF bills
Possibility of US return to JCPOA to increase through lifting of sanctions
Javan
Eastern unity against Western sanctions
Jam-e Jam
Western operation against Eastern agreement
Iran
New Iranian year begins with deal with far east
Kayhan
Leader says Iran could turn into a major economy through strong management
Iran to hold no talks with US: Araghchi
MR
Your Comment