Envoy to Brussels warns over possibility of ISIL resurgence

At this critical juncture, one must be sensitive to the possibility of the resurgence of ISIL and the emergence of other takfiri terrorist groups, Iran's envoy to Brussels said while delivering a speech on the Syrian crisis.

MP Azizi: New Iran-China document 'for now' a roadmap

An Iranian lawmaker says the new signed document between Iran and China is not a contract or agreement but just a roadmap.

Rouhani highlights people's role in Islamic Rep.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attached great importance to people's role in the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran while referring to the Islamic Republic Day.

10,330 new COIVD cases detected in Iran

The country’s Health Ministry has announced the detection of 10,330 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Moscow says Iran, US have chance to compromise on JCPOA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that there is an opportunity for a compromise between Washington and Tehran over the Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

US extends Iraq's waiver to import gas, electricity from Iran

The United States has reportedly granted another waiver from sanctions to Iraq to let the Arab country import electricity and gas from neighboring Iran and pay for electricity purchases within a four-month period.

